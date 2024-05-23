Hearts have no pressure & 'nothing to lose' in cup final - Olid

Hearts manager Eva Olid insists her side have "nothing to lose" when they come up against favourites Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup final.

The Edinburgh outfit have lost four of the five previous meetings this season, but claimed a first-ever victory over Rangers last month with a 1-0 win that dealt to a costly blow to the Ibrox side's title bid.

"The most important thing is to enjoy it," said Olid.

"We know we don’t have the pressure to win the game, just being there is amazing.

"We have nothing to lose and I think we cannot lose the enjoyment because we are putting a pressure on ourselves that’s not there.

"It’s always difficult against the top three but the fact that we’ve beaten them this season helps a lot to help the team believe.

"If we had never won against them it would be difficult because they have a lot of experience, a lot of Rangers players have already played a final and of course in this scenario everything is in their favour."