Hearts to host Spurs in glamour friendly

The sides last met in a Europa League qualifier in 2011 [SNS]

Hearts are set to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Tynecastle for a pre-season friendly.

Taking place on Wednesday, 17 July at 19:00 BST, the match is part of the Edinburgh club's 150th-year anniversary celebrations.

It also marks a return to Scotland for ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, whose Spurs side finished fifth in the Premier League during his debut season in England.

The previous encounter between the teams in Gorgie was a 5-0 victory for Spurs in a Europa League qualifier back in 2011.