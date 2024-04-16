Hearts host Rangers on final day

Hearts will host title-chasing Rangers on the final day of the Scottish Premiership season.

Steven Naismith's side kick off the post-split fixtures with trips to Kilmarnock and Celtic as the only team in the league to win at both venues this term.

Dundee will travel to Tynecastle, while Hearts will make their third visit of the league campaign to St Mirren.

Hearts' post-split fixtures (All times BST)