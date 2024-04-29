Hearts happy to 'get the job done' against Spartans - McGovern

Kathleen McGovern put Hearts' slow start in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final down to Hampden nerves.

It took until the 44th minute for the Edinburgh side to get the breakthrough against Spartans.

Eva Olid's side went on to win 3-0 and will face Rangers in next month's final.

McGovern, who started on the bench and scored Hearts' second with her first touch, said: "We just had to get the job done and we're looking forward to the final.

"It took a bit to get started, it's a bit nerve-wracking playing at your national stadium in a semi-final, we wanted to get to the final.

"It was hard work in the first half but we got the job done in the second half.

"I just had to do my job, make an impact when I came on. I wanted to start but it's obviously the manager's decision. I'm just happy to get my goal."