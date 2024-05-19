'Hearts great at recovering in adversity'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Hearts roared back to seal a thrilling 3-3 draw with Rangers.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Kuptin: Fantastic entertainment, six great goals. Probably Hearts' best player was Zander Clark, although nobody was a failure.

Bob: What a finish. We have been terrible against the Rangers for the last three or four years and after 80 mins this looked like another pummelling. But we have been great at recovery from adversity this season and Kyosuke Tagawa's strike was thoroughly deserved. Well done Hearts. Bring on next season.

Steve: Great to finish third but without Lawrence Shankland we’re a mid-table side. Desperately need a right-back with Stephen Kingsley back on the left. Looking forward to our new signings arriving but Toby Sibbick, Jorge Grant, Alex Cochrane, Liam Boyce and Nathaniel Atkinson need emptied to make room for far better players. Looking forward to seeing how young James Wilson progresses.

Gordon: Good character to come back and draw the game. I think offensively we have really good options, Yan Dhanda and Blair Spittal coming in will only add to that. My main concern (Apart from losing Shankland) is the amount of weak goals we give away especially against the better sides. 16 goals we've conceded against Rangers this season. Needs to be better.

Jim: Season done, third place. We could and should be better. Need a clear out as some players just not good enough. Laddies coming through look okay but yesterday showed that they will only get a game now and then roll on Europe.