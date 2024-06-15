Hearts eye securing Taylor this week - gossip

Heart of Midlothian are keen to have the transfer of full-back Gerald Taylor from Deportivo Saprissa on a loan with an option to buy confirmed before the 23-year-old begins playing for Costa Rica in the Copa America, which kicks off on 20 June. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Costa Rica international Gerald Taylor's agent, Carl Gordon, has confirmed that Deportivo Saprissa have received a formal offer for the 23-year-old and that a move to the Scottish league would provide a good opportunity for him to grow as a player. (Columbia Digital)

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip in full here.