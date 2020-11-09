Hearts documentary goes inside Tynecastle for BBC Scotland fly-on-the-wall series

Amazon Prime's Manchester City documentary All Or Nothing and Netflix's Sunderland 'Til I Die have a new fly-on-the-wall stablemate this week as Heart of Midlothian FC allow cameras behind the scenes for This Is Our Story: Inside Hearts.

The Edinburgh club were relegated from the Scottish Premiership at the end of the 2019-2020 season, despite a legal challenge. They are currently managed by former player Robbie Neilson.

One key figure who receives significant air-time in the BBC Scotland show starting Monday night is chairwoman Ann Budge.

Cameras find her trying to negotiate the club's way through the end of Craig Levein's managerial tenure. The Tynecastle legend says in the show: "This is the first time I have been sacked when I actually felt sorry for the person who did it."

Levein's departure was followed by the brief, unsuccessful and curious reign of Daniel Stendel.

Stendel was appointed in December 2019, and offered to take a wage cut during the spring as coronavirus hit. With the club in last place when the league season was curtailed, Hearts went down and Stendel left due to a clause in his contract.

Fan favourite Neilson was brought in to steady the ship. This is his second spell in the Tynecastle hot-seat, and Hearts have won three of three in the Scottish second tier so far this season as they seek promotion back to the top flight.

Mick McAvoy, the executive producer of the series, lauded Hearts and Budge in particular for allowing them excellent access through a chaotic time.

"Everybody at Hearts was really open and Ann was true to her word throughout. I’m sure there were moments – when they were facing problems with management, on the pitch, finances and the pandemic – where they wished the TV crew weren’t there," he said.

“They made an agreement and Ann stuck to it."

The results are sure to be a treat for devotees of Scottish football and anyone who enjoys a peek behind the curtain at the drama and despair involved in running a football club.