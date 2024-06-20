Hearts confirm Spittal signing on three-year deal

Blair Spittal will add "another dimension" to Hearts' attack, says head coach Steven Naismith, after the club confirmed the signing of the Motherwell playmaker.

Spittal, who had signed a pre-contract, arrives at Tynecastle on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old was a standout for Motherwell last season, scoring 13 goals in 45 appearances and providing 11 assists in league matches, second only to Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

Spittal spent two years with Motherwell and has further top-flight experience from spells with Ross County, Partick Thistle and Dundee United.

“I’m really pleased to get Blair signed up," said Naismith.

“He’s got a wealth of experience in Scottish football and his form last season was up there with the best in the league.

“He’s going to provide another dimension to the team going forward and he’ll give us more options when we start navigating through domestic and European fixtures.

“Blair is similar to others in the squad in that he’s had to work extremely hard to create and then take the opportunities to get to where he is in his career.

"That work ethic is impressive and I think he can continue to progress and maximise the level he can achieve.

“Having spoken to him, I know he’s keen to impress in a Hearts shirt and I’m sure he’ll fit in well to our team.”