Hearts can clinch third, Mr Clean Sheet & Livi on brink

[BBC]

The Old Firm stranglehold on this season's silverware has been confirmed by last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-finals and now it's back to the Premiership's two-horse race for the title.

But, while reigning champions Celtic are chasing a double and League Cup winners Rangers a treble, there is plenty to be settled lower down the top flight.

Heart of Midlothian could clinch third spot, hosts Kilmarnock could secure European football, while Livingston could be officially relegated as we move into the first of the five remaining fixtures after the split.

Here's some of what to look out for...

Game of the weekend - Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian

Hearts must put the disappointment of their defeat by Rangers at Hampden behind them if they are to end in-form Kilmarnock's lingering hopes of denying them a third-place finish that has for so long seemed inevitable.

Kilmarnock won the corresponding fixture 2-1 a year ago, but since then, they have failed to win any of their four meetings, drawing both visits to Tynecastle.

Steven Naismith's side have come out top twice already at Rugby Park - once in the League Cup and once in the Premiership.

Another win in Ayrshire would secure third spot and also match their best points total since 2016.

Kilmarnock, though, are unbeaten in four games, are seeking to win three consecutive Premiership matches for the first time since October 2020 and have only lost once - to Rangers - in their latest 11 home games.

They could also qualify for European competition for the first time in four years depending on their own result and St Mirren's on Sunday.

Who comes out on top could have much to do with who wins the head-to-head battle between Lawrence Shankland and a Killie defence seeking a third successive blank.

The Scotland striker has found the net 21 times and assisted in four others in the Premiership this season, which means he has been involved in 54.3% of Hearts' league goals.

The 28-year-old is the only player to be directly involved in at least half of his side's goals in the division during this campaign.

Player to watch - Jack Butland (Rangers)

Talking of clean sheets, Jack Butland has had a tidy few for Rangers.

The 30-year-old has had 18 in the Premiership alone - including three in their three straight wins over Sunday's hosts, St Mirren, this term - which is at least four more than any other shot stopper.

It is the most by a Rangers goalkeeper in the top-flight since Allan McGregor in the 2010-11 season and has brought the Englishman to the attention of national manager Gareth Southgate.

One more would take him past the former Scotland number one this would be the ideal time to do so as Rangers visit the fifth-top Buddies looking to go level on points with Celtic before the leaders kick-off away to Dundee later in the afternoon.

After Rangers dropped points at Dens Park, their mood was improved somewhat by the Scottish Cup defeat of Hearts - their latest game without conceding.

However, following a run of only three victories in nine outings in all competitions, Rangers find themselves playing catch-up. They need Celtic to slip up and cannot afford any more of their own.

A third clean sheet in a row for Butland would help put the pressure back on the champions, even if recent history suggests a routine win considering Dundee have not beaten Celtic in 42 meetings and have lost the latest nine, including three this season by an aggregate of 11-1.

Manager in the spotlight - David Martindale (Livingston)

Like the Old Firm's inevitable dominance at the top and Hearts' grip on third place, Livingston have long since seemed destined for the drop.

Time will finally run out for David Martindale's side on Saturday if they fall to a fourth consecutive home defeat.

As the visitors are second-bottom Ross County, who themselves have not won away from home in 15 games since September, a win would reduce the gap to nine points.

However, even that would seem an insurmountable mountain to climb in the final four games considering Livingston have not won in eight outings, losing six of them, while County have only lost three of their latest eight.

If it was anyone else but Martindale, there would be major question marks about the manager's future.

There have been no hints that Livingston's new owners are contemplating an end to the 49-year-old's 10-year association with the club, or his near four years in charge of the first team.

Martindale, who had long warned that the West Lothian club's ability to punch above their financial weight had a shelf life, revealed this week that he had given his players a mental health break from the "psychological" strain of battling relegation.

It no doubt also gave him time to ponder what he views as a "reset" and "major overhaul" of his squad regardless of which division they find themselves in next season.

With 14 or 15 players destined to exit in the summer, Martindale will already be planning for life without them - and in the Championship for the first time in six years.