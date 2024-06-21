Hearts buy England youth Oyegoke from Brentford

Daniel Oyegoke spent last season on loan to Bradford City [Getty Images]

England Under-20 right-back Daniel Oyegoke has joined Hearts from Brentford for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan to Bradford City in League Two, has signed a three-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith praised Barnet-born Oyegoke's willingness to challenge himself in Scottish football.

"What’s really impressed me is his desire to progress his career," he told his club website.

"He’s not comfortable just standing still in a safe environment, he wants to forge a career and advance to a higher level, and I expect him to do that with Hearts."

Oyegoke joined Brentford in 2021 after four years in Arsenal's youth academy and was a regular in former Hearts midfielder Neil MacFarlane’s B team before a six-month spell on loan to MK Dons in League One.

He went on to play 28 times last season as Bradford narrowly missed out on the League Two play-offs.

Meantime, he has featured for England from under-16 to under-20 level, being part of the 2022 Under-19 European Championship winning side and an ever-present in last year’s Under-20s World Cup.

"He’s versatile, has physicality and also a calmness in possession," Naismith added. "He's willing to take the ball under pressure and that's a big part of the way we want our defenders to play."