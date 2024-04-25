Advertisement

Hearts boss Olid on being favourites & Hampden occasion

Charlotte Cohen - BBC Sport Scotland
·1 min read

Hearts manager Eva Olid has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against fellow Edinburgh side Spartans.

Here are the key points:

  • Olid says the most important thing for her players is that they enjoy themselves in Sunday's match.

  • She has urged them not to be overwhelmed by the occasion and playing at Hampden and says they need to be professional when the match starts.

  • Olid admits the pressure is on Hearts, they are the favourites and that's a new challenge her side are having to deal with.

  • But she can't wait to lead her team at Hampden and says she loves being in charge when Hearts play at big venues.