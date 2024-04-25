Hearts boss Olid on being favourites & Hampden occasion
Hearts manager Eva Olid has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against fellow Edinburgh side Spartans.
Here are the key points:
Olid says the most important thing for her players is that they enjoy themselves in Sunday's match.
She has urged them not to be overwhelmed by the occasion and playing at Hampden and says they need to be professional when the match starts.
Olid admits the pressure is on Hearts, they are the favourites and that's a new challenge her side are having to deal with.
But she can't wait to lead her team at Hampden and says she loves being in charge when Hearts play at big venues.