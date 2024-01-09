Hearts benefiting from clear path for youngers - Sked

Younger players at Hearts are being given the chance to thrive under Steven Naismith this season, believes Joel Sked.

Speaking on the Scottish Football Podcast, the A View From The Terrace panelist and Hearts fan said the club was finally putting in place a pathway for the academy players to reach the first team.

And he pointed to the rise of Aidan Denholm this season as a sign of how the club can reap the rewards.

"It was one of the big reasons that Naismith was given the job because of that connection with the academy," he said.

"The thing is, he's not just wanting to give the young players, just like put them in to say, oh, I've put them in the first team. They have to have earned it and it has to be right to put them in there.

"But he's wanting to create that pathway.

"Look at Aidan Denholm, he's just been given a platform and he's really taken it. Hearts fans kind of look at him and it kind of resonates with them because he is a Hearts fan."