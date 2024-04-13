Hearts 4-2 Livingston: Have your say

Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
No one likes talking about busts, but identifying them can help you avoid a problem down the line. Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights some infield draft fades.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the list of players he's trying to leave every draft with in 2024.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal which boring, old veterans still have the juice for the season ahead.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and MLB crews unite and reveal their favorite breakout candidates set to cut loose in 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.