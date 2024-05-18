Hearts 3-3 Rangers: What the manager said

Hearts manager Steven Naismith: "It was a good game. The last three games I've asked us to enjoy it, I think we have. Outwith all the goals, we played really well. We looked comfortable on the ball.

"But when we gave up possession cheaply we were punished. It's as simple as that But we scored some good goals, we show character to keep fighting to the end and Kyosuke [Tagawa] scoring at the end.

"He's been unlucky with the wee breaks, hitting the wrong place or a shot going past a post. So to round it off with him scoring a good goal is a really nice way to finish it.

"It was just a good game of football. It could have gone either way and both teams will think they could have won it if they tightened up defensively. It was a good advert for Scottish football."

On Lawrence Shankland's future: "There's no big drastic meeting. What will be will be. The club will give it as much as they can and show their value to him. If that's enough, it's enough.

"If it's not, we have him for another year unless something changes. He's such a big player with real qualities and his confidence is high. As long as he's here he'll keep producing. If that's one year, or more, who knows?"