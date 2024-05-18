Hearts 3-3 Rangers: Have your say

[BBC]

Hearts scored with the final kick of their Scottish Premiership season to snatch a draw and end their five-game losing run against Rangers.

With nothing on the line, the sides played out an entertaining match which could easily have had even more goals.

Lawrence Shankland dinked in his 31st goal of a stellar campaign to give Hearts the lead but their awful winless run against Rangers, stretching back four years, looked to continue as the visitors hit three without reply after the break.

First, Ross McCausland scored a beauty to bring them level having skipped away from two players to fire in off a post from distance.

Then Todd Cantwell also used the inside of the post to beat Zander Clark after good play from Cyriel Dessers.

Fabio Silva looked to have wrapped up the win with a powerful drive from inside the box, but in the end a crazy game kept up a frantic pace right to the death.

Dexter Lembikisa's volley at the back post just three minutes after Silva's goal gave Hearts hope in the final 10 minutes, and they capitalised in stoppage time.

A punt up the pitch from goalkeeper Zander Clark was flicked towards the box, and Kyosuke Tagawa slammed in a wonderful volley to make it 3-3.

