Hearts 3-2 Partick Thistle: What the managers said

Hearts manager Eva Olid: "The first half we dominated and we could have scored more goals.

"In the second half Partick came to press higher and with a lot of energy and we had a few problems.

"I'm happy with the first half and in the second half we needed to be better but credit to Partick that they improved in the second half."

Partick Thistle manager Brian Graham: "Hearts were absolutely fantastic in the first half and we couldn't really get to grips with them.

"We regrouped at half-time and were probably the better side second half but we gave them a third goal with another mistake. We get it back to 3-2 but ran out of time."