Dundee manager Tony Docherty: "I don't think it was ever a 3-0. I was really pleased with the level of performance I got from the players. Not pleased with the goals we conceded, particularly the first two.

"We did create numerous opportunities, I think it was a very even game against a top team. Hearts are a really good team. If you're at Dundee, you don't get VAR decisions. It's been a whole season of it."