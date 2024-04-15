Hearts 2-0 Hibs: What the managers said

Hearts manager Eva Olid

"It was so important to get the three points because we are so close in the league and it's a big step for us.

"We were unlucky to get the red card but these things happen, it's football and it's so good how we reacted to that. There are still a lot of matches to play, we just need to do our job and we'll be fine.

"We played really well with 10 so that's a big motivation to see how we can play with 11 on Wednesday."

Hibs manager Grant Scott

"We just didn't get close enough to the opponent. We've had an off day, we had to change the team a wee bit but that didn't affect the game, I think Hearts were the better team on the day.

"It was very frustrating for us. Credit to Hearts, I think they caused up some problems on the break and overall it's just very disappointing.

"We've beaten them twice this season so they had to have a go at us."