'Heartless'; 'Martindale needs to go'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Livingston's 5-1 defeat to Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

Here's a taste of what you had to say.

Fraser: Albert Einstein: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. It’s insane what’s happening at Livi. How on earth is David Martindale still here? Same awful defending despite “working on it all week”. They’re not improving so are not listening to him. He needs to go for the sake of the club now.

Scott: Heartless, lazy, EMBARRASSING. His time was up months ago. Small fanbase rapidly declining. He could’ve left as a club legend but is becoming the worst manager in the club's history. You either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain.