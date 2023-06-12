Heartland Sports ranks Texas highly in post-spring power rankings

Post-spring Big 12 power rankings continue to roll in from national media outlets. Heartland Sports, a foremost authority on Big 12 sports, is the one source to have ranked the teams in the conference.

Several publications have the Texas Longhorns ranked as the top team. Heartland is not one of those publications. Texas checks in behind Kansas as the No. 2 ranked team in returning production among Big 12 teams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Longhorns would seem a logical pick to win the conference given how much more they return than most of the teams in the conference. There’s a wide chasm between Texas and the rest of the field. Among those returners are bonafide All-American candidates in left tackle Kelvin Banks, linebacker Jaylan Ford and wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Let’s break down what Heartland got right and what they got wrong in this prediction.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Ncaaf Navy Midshipmen At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6 0079

Cincinnati has plenty to prove, but looks to be underrated here at No. 14. The reasoning given by Heartland’s Bryan Clinton centers around the Bearcats losing head coach Luke Fickell. The lack of offensive playmakers is concerning, but new head coach Scott Satterfield has enough on the defensive side to stay competitive.

Advertisement

Houston Cougars

Clinton is right to predict struggles for Houston, who lost several key contributors from last season’s team. In time, the Cougars have the resources and pedigree to become a power in their new conference. Right now, the team simply isn’t in a place to compete in its new league.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Supposedly an anonymous Big 12 coach said the Mountaineers looked like a MAC team. The bigger issue for the team is its brutal schedule. West Virginia will face Penn State and Pitt before playing a single Big 12 game. The situation is so dire, an early home matchup against Texas Tech could determine the team’s bowl eligibility. This prediction is about right.

Advertisement

Iowa State Cyclones

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State is considerably better than many rate the team. The Cyclones defense suffocated opposition last year but couldn’t generate offensive production. It’s within reason that the team makes strides on the offensive side of the ball.

BYU Cougars

It’s easy to like BYU given past success against some of the better programs in college football. This team could have difficulty with its transition to a Big 12 schedule. The season could hinge on transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis returning to freshman form when he threw for 30 touchdowns at USC.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

osufoot — cover

Oklahoma State may well finish ninth in the Big 12 standings, but it has among the most to prove in the Big 12 conference. Optimistic projections for the Cowboys are more reliant on players who aren’t on campus than those on the current roster.

Advertisement

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas should be excellent this season on the offensive side of the football. The defense is questionable, but has a handful of quality players to make up for roster deficiencies. Look for the Jayhawks to surprise this season.

UCF Golden Knights

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Heartland makes a good prediction for the team given the upside the Knights have on the current roster. John Rhys Plumlee and Javon Baker could be the best quarterback-receiver connection in the conference this year. Among conference newcomers, UCF is the most likely to make a Big 12 title push.

TCU Horned Frogs

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re looking for TCU doubt, you have come to the wrong place. I’m a big believer in TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and the challenge his offenses bring on a consistent basis. That said, the team lost multiple important players from last year’s team. The Horned Frogs could be the most fascinating team to watch in 2023.

Advertisement

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The longer the offseason goes, the more confident I become in the Baylor Bears’ chances in 2023. The Bears host a Utah Utes team that might be without starting quarterback Cam Rising. Afterward the team faces some of its toughest tests early. If Baylor starts 4-2, you’re looking a legitimate Big 12 title contender.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech could be underrated, but it may not matter given who the team plays this season. The Raiders face Oregon early and have tough tests against Kansas State and Texas among other difficult matchups. If all falls right for the team, it could play Texas for a trip to the Big 12 championship in the season finale.

Advertisement

Oklahoma Sooners

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

It would be surprising if Oklahoma didn’t finish toward the top of the conference. The influx of talent paired with a very Sooner-friendly schedule make 10 wins a reasonable expectation for head coach Brent Venables and company. There are some questions, but more certainties for the team than last season.

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Heartland is going against the grain in not projecting the Longhorns as the league’s top team. From an outside perspective, it’s difficult to blame them for taking caution with the team. This year’s team is far more proven than past teams, and frankly is better than the team Heartland predicts ahead of them on offense, defense and special teams.

Advertisement

Kansas State Wildcats

In recent weeks, I’ve had second thoughts about predicting Kansas State to the Big 12 title game. The offense is dangerous, but the defense is questionable after the losses it sustained over the offseason. Clinton suggests the K-State defense will be just as good as in year’s past. We’ll see if he’s correct.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire