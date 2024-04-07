Heartland Sports podcast shares why Texas is national title contender

There’s no love lost between the Big 12 and the Texas Longhorns. That said, it’s difficult to deny that Texas is a legitimate threat to contend atop college football.

Heartland College Sports’ Pete Mundo shared the his thoughts on his podcast of Greg McElroy’s assertion that Texas is a title contender and perhaps sooner than later.

“Steve Sarkisian has done what Tom Herman and Charlie Strong before him could not do. And that is not only recruit, but that is put the pieces of the puzzle together with the right guys and the right staff and actually win big. … (The fact) that he did struggle out of the gates, then he improved to 8-5 and then he breaks off that 12-2 record, gets to the playoff last year and has this thing humming, and I mean humming … I think they’ll be competing at the top of the (SEC) with Georgia.”

Mundo went on to say he still views the Alabama Crimson Tide as a threat within the conference, but the loss of Alabama head coach Nick Saban allows for Texas to move into second place behind Georgia in the conference.

At least one college football analyst in Big 12 media views Texas as a potential challenger for a national championship. The Longhorns will continue their push to win their fifth title in school history.

