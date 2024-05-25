Heartbroken PGA reacts to death of Grayson Murray, who died day after withdrawing from Colonial

The PGA Tour expressed grief after the death of Grayson Murray, who died Saturday morning one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Murray, 30, was a two-time PGA Tour winner.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. https://t.co/JWGJ6Tz2jy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2024

“It’s a sad day on the PGA Tour,” CBS’ Jim Nantz told viewers. “With heavy hearts, we’re going to cover a golf tournament.”

Jim Nantz at a loss for words as the news of Grayson Murray's passing occurs at the top of CBS's coverage. pic.twitter.com/Oun2vqEjCP — Joe Wright (@Sctvman) May 25, 2024

Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) May 25, 2024

Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today. Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you.



My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed. — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) May 25, 2024

The LPGA extends our most heartfelt condolences to Grayson Murray’s family, friends, fans, fellow professional golfers as well as PGA TOUR staff and the entire golf community.⁰⁰Professional golf is a tight-knit community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the PGA TOUR and… — LPGA (@LPGA) May 25, 2024