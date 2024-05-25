Advertisement

Heartbroken PGA reacts to death of Grayson Murray, who died day after withdrawing from Colonial

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
The PGA Tour expressed grief after the death of Grayson Murray, who died Saturday morning one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Murray, 30, was a two-time PGA Tour winner.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

“It’s a sad day on the PGA Tour,” CBS’ Jim Nantz told viewers. “With heavy hearts, we’re going to cover a golf tournament.”