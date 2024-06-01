Heartbreaking loss for Nicholls after coming back from eight runs down

CORVALLIS, Or. (WGNO) — Nicholls baseball went to Corvallis, Oregon, looking for its first win in NCAA tournament play in nine tries.

They are still looking.

The Colonels just needed one more out in the 9th inning. But, UC Irvine’s OF Caden Kendle knocked in two runs to give the Anteaters the 12-13 win.

Nicholls came back from eight runs down at one point to take the lead in the top of the 9th when first baseman Edgar Alvarez hit a three-run home run to put the Colonels ahead 12-11.

But the Anteaters loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame. And Kendle’s hit to right field sealed the victory.

Nicholls will get another chance at their first regional win tomorrow at noon against the loser of the Tulane/Oregon State game.

