Heartbreaker in the High Desert: Twentynine Palms falls on last play of game to Rubidoux

Head Coach Eric Tili talks to his players after practice at Twentynine Palms High School in Twentynine Palms, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

The Twentynine Palms football team came agonizingly close to picking up their first win of the season, like two seconds from winning close.

The Wildcats scratched and clawed all night, but it was visiting Rubidoux (Riverside) that connected on a 12-yard fade pass for a game-winning touchdown with just two ticks left on the clock. The end result was a gut-wrenching 37-35 loss as Twentynine Palms almost picked up the first win in its new stadium.

"It was a heartbreaker," coach Eric Tili said. "The defense had trouble stopping the run, it was an exciting game, it just didn't go our way. We'll learn our lessons and move on. It's time for league play now."

Offensively, star Noah Barber who, for the second game in a row, accounted for three touchdowns, this time they were all touchdown passes by the versatile offensive weapon.

The Wildcats (0-3) begin Desert Valley League play on Friday with another home game, this one against Banning.

