Heartbreaker: Gannon falls in final seconds of overtime in NCAA Elite Eight

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. – Malia Mastora buried a late 3-pointer to break the hearts of the Gannon women's basketball team as Cal State-San Marcos rallied to beat the Golden Knights 85-80 in overtime in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals at the St. Joseph Civic Arena on Monday.

Gannon (35-3) led by double digits in the second half before the Cougars (27-6) started to rally. CSUSM took a 74-71 lead with 1 minute, 41 seconds left in regulation before Bri Claxon had a three-point play to tie the game at 74.

Neither team scored over the final 84 seconds and Gannon had a chance to win it at the buzzer but Sam Pirosko just missed on a baseline move.

The Cougars took an 80-76 lead with 1:25 left in overtime when Pirosko made it 80-78 with a layup. After Charity Gallegos scored inside, Kate Ratliff scored for Gannon to cut the lead to 82-80 with 38 seconds left.

CSUSM worked the clock down and with just seconds left on the shot cock, Mastora connected on a rushed 3-pointer to secure the win.

Pirosko had 26 points and eight rebounds for Gannon, while Ratliff with 15 points and 10 rebounds and McKel Nation had 14 points.

Jorda Vasquez led the Cougars with 26 points followed by Ava Ranson and Gallegos each with 15 points, Mina Tameilau with 144 and Mastora with 12.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Gannon falls in final seconds of overtime in NCAA Elite Eight