Heartbreaker: Florida football falls in final seconds at No. 11 Missouri

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook stands in the pocket looking to throw during a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Florida football nearly pulled off an upset at No. 11 Missouri on Saturday night.

But the Florida Gators were unable to come up with a game-clinching stop on 4th-and-17, and Missouri drove for a late go-ahead 30-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis with eight seconds left to beat UF 33-31 before a sellout of 62,621 at Faurot Field.

Florida (5-6, 3-5 SEC) dropped its fourth straight and played the fourth quarter without starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who was knocked out the game with an injury.

Facing 4th-and-17 from its own 33-yard line, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook connected with wide receiver Luther Burden on a 27-yard pass down to the UF 40-yard line. Cook continued the drive with an 11-yard completion to Mekhi Miller and 16-yard completion to Mookie Cooper, setting up the Mevis game-winning kick.

Burden finished with nine catches for 156 yards for Missouri (9-2, 5-2 SEC).

Florida will close its season home against No. 4 Florida State on Nov. 25 in need of a win for bowl eligibility.

Backup QB Max Brown rallied Gators in the fourth quarter

After turning the ball over on a botched exchange with Montrell Johnson early in the fourth quarter, Brown rallied Florida from down nine points in the fourth quarter with drives for a touchdown and field goal. First, Brown led UF on a 10-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 9-yard TD run by Trevor Etienne. Then, he led UF on a go-ahead field goal drive, with a 27-yard run down to Missouri's 19-yard line. Trey Smack converted a 35-yard field goal to put Florida up 31-30 with 1:36 left.

An up and down homecoming for Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz, who gets knocked out the game

In front of family and friends who made the two-hour drive from Overland Park, Kansas, Mertz went 14 for 21 for 183 yards with two TDs and one interception before being knocked out of the game in the third quarter. He threw his first interception in 239 pass attempts late in the second quarter, but connected with freshman wide receiver Eugene Wilson III on an 8-yard TD pass to give UF a 7-0 lead. He then found Trevor Etienne on a 37-yard TD drive to help regain the lead. But in the third quarter, after breaking a tackle on an 11-yard run for a first down, Mertz stayed in for one more play before leaving the game. He was taken back to the locker room for X-Rays and returned to the sideline in the fourth quarter with his arm in a sling.

Missouri RB Cody Schrader gashes Florida defense

Florida had little resistance for Schrader, the SEC's leading rusher coming into the game. He had 123 yards in the first half, including a 42-yard TD run early in the second quarter in which UF's defense was not lined up properly. Another big gain by Schrader on a speed-option play set up a field goal that put Missouri up 13-7 at halftime. Schrader finished with 148 yards on 23 carries and one TD.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football loses on last second FG at Missouri Tigers