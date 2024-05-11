Heartbreak in Tuscaloosa as LSU baseball drops Game 1 to Alabama

Alabama walked it off on an error against LSU baseball as it took Game 1 on Friday night 8-7.

LSU took a trip to Tuscaloosa with the hopes of improving their chances of making a regional. Gage Jump got the start on the mound for the Tigers in Game 1.

The Tigers got on the board early when Jared Jones hit a solo shot in the top of the first inning to give LSU a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Tide hit an RBI Triple to tie the game 1-1. LSU would answer that in the top of the fourth inning when Stephen Milam and Paxton Kling both hit an RBI single to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Monster RBI single for the lead@Monster_Milam99 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/eFzrN4nfzP — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 11, 2024

Pax scores Brazz on an infield hit LSU – 3

BAMA – 1

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/heBPAa6XGv — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 11, 2024

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Bama tied it back up with two runs of their own. In the top of the fifth inning, Tommy White hit a solo homer and Hayden Travinski hit a sacrifice fly to give LSU a 5-3 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, Milam added to the Tigers lead with a solo shot of his own to give LSU a 6-3 lead. Tommy Tanks followed that with an RBI double to extend the lead to 7-3.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Alabama hit a two-run homer and an RBI single to cut the lead to 7-6 as we headed to the ninth inning. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Alabama bunted with the bases loaded and down one run with two outs. Alex Milazzo fielded the ball and threw it to first but the throw got away and two runs scored.

The Tide walked it off with an 8-7 win. Game 2 will be on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.

