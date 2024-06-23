Late heartbreak for Scott McTominay and Scotland as they’re dumped out of Euros in loss vs. Hungary

Manchester United midfielder and his national side, Scotland, came crashing out of Euro 2024 following an extremely late defeat at the hands of Hungary on Sunday evening.

The game looked like it was destined for a stalemate with both teams struggling to find the back of the net at the Stuttgart Arena.

However, in the 100th minute of proceedings, Kevin Csoboth broke the deadlock.

Scotland sent bodies forward after they were awarded a corner. The set-piece led to a massive tangle of bodies in the Hungarian box. Marco Rossi’s men quickly broke upfield before the ball found its way to Rolland Sallai on the right, who had acres of space to work with.

Sallai skillfully chose his target and located an unmarked Csoboth, who confidently scored from close range, breaking the hearts of all Scotland fans.

The Tartan Army are now out of the competition as they’ve finished bottom of the group with just one point after three games played.

McTominay played all 90 minutes including added time. During the time he was on the pitch, the United midfielder embarked on two dribbles and completed just one.

He registered 34 touches of the ball and successfully found his teammates with 11 of the 15 passes he attempted, managing an individual pass accuracy of 73%.

The 27-year-old tried to find his target with one cross and one long ball. He successfully connected with the single long ball he pinged.

McTominay delved into 11 ground duels and came out on top five times. Aerially, he was required to contest five challenges against the Hungary players. He was beaten on just two occasions.

The Carrington academy graduate drew in two fouls and made half as many tackles.

He was unusually quiet in front of goal for Scotland as he failed to register a shot, whether on-target or off-target.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

McTominay will most likely now go on a break as he prepares to make his return to United, just in time for the club’s pre-season tour.







