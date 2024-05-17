The Heart of the Story: Teen racer takes on the big boys

The Heart of the Story: Teen racer takes on the big boys

Our Quad Cities News is partnering with award-winning journalist Gary Metivier for The Heart of the Story. Each week, Gary showcases inspiring stories of everyday people doing cool stuff, enjoying their hobbies, and living life to the fullest. Stories that feature the best of the human condition.

We begin this weekly series with a father and daughter dirt track team making big moves.

They spent several summers on the road going from city to city and track to track. He is in the pit crew and she is in the driver’s seat.

They are creating memories they will never forget.

Gary Metivier has The Heart of the Story in the video above, and even more about her story and what happens next on YouTube. You can also listen to the extended versions on his podcast. The Heart of the Story with Gary Metivier is available on all platforms — and now Our Quad Cities News.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.