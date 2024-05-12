Heart River Splits Series with Hettinger-Scranton in Doubleheader

May 12—Belfield — Heart River claimed a decisive 13-6 victory in Game 2 of the Saturday doubleheader at the Bellfield ballfield, splitting the series with their Region VIII rivals, improving to 5-15.

Hettinger-Scranton Nighthawks maintain a sub-.500 record at 6-11 for the 2024 season, while the two teams are scheduled for another showdown to close out the schedule on Tuesday, May 14, in a twin-bill at Hettinger-Scranton.

Game 1 — Nighthawks 5, Cougars 4

Both teams kept each other scoreless through the first three innings, with Heart River's Luke Obrigewitsch and Hettinger-Scranton's senior starter Tanner Blackwell delivering strong performances on the mound. Obrigewitsch struck out 9 batters and allowed only 3 walks and 5 hits, but the Nighthawks broke the deadlock with 3 runs in the fourth inning, ultimately securing a 5-4 victory.

Heart River's offensive efforts were led by Obrigewitsch's 2-for-3 performance, including a stolen base, and Brayden Kastrow's 3-run homer. Evan Walter contributed with a 2-for-3 effort and 2 stolen bases.

For the Nighthawks, Malachi Dilse, Oscar Perkins, Jordan Jung, and Isaak Guthrie provided key RBIs, while Maddox Pierce scored 2 runs.

Game 2 — Cougars 13, Nighthawks 6

Heart River dominated the second game, scoring 5 runs in the opening frame and adding 7 more in the third inning. Despite Hettinger-Scranton's efforts with 4 runs in the third and 2 more in the next inning, the Cougars held on for a 13-6 victory behind strong pitching from Jordan Koppinger and Evan Walter.

Senior Tyler Wilson stood out for Hettinger-Scranton with a 3-for-3 performance, including a homer and 4 RBIs, while freshman Carter Corneil went 3-for-3 for Heart River with 2 runs and 2 RBIs.

Heart River's Koppinger contributed to the offensive effort with a 2-for-3 night, including a double, a steal, a run, and 2 RBIs, while Peyton Erickson added 2 RBIs.

