Heart River mauls South Prairie-Max, 15-1 on the road

Apr. 26—MAX — Heart River racked-up 9 runs to race to an early lead over South Prairie-Max and never looked back, taking a run-rule 15-1 win in the opener of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 25 on the road. The Cougars also won in the nightcap, 17-3, although no box-score was available at press — time.

In the opener, Gretchen Silbernagel took home the win in a complete-game, 5-strikeout performance, while giving up only 2 walks and no earned-runs.

Heart River opened up the scoring with 6 runs in the first inning and 3 more on the second frame, then finished things off with a 5-run fourth inning and 1 more in the top of the fifth to shorten the game by a couple of innings.

Junior backstop Abigail Conery had a brilliant night at- and behind-the-plate on a 3-for-4 performance with a steal, a double, 3 runs and 2 RBI to account for one-third of the Cougars' scoring for the night, while senior first-baseman Sage Lecoe went 2-for-3 with 3 runs of her own. Junior second-baseman Vada Krueger drove in a run and crossed the plate herself in a 1-for-3 showing, while freshman sensation Taylin Jahner tripled and went 1-for-3 with a pair of runs. Fellow freshman and third-baseman Kylie Wyman had a solid night with the stick, too, going 1-for-2 with a pair of RBI and sophomore left-fielder Aubrey Roberts scored and drove in a run and added a stolen-base to the mix of stats.

Aspen Jarrett scored 2 runs and had 2 stolen-bases in the game to add to 9-bags-worth of theft for the Cougars in the contest.

Next-up for Heart River will be a Tuesday, April 30 game at Washburn/Center-Stanton that starts at 4:30 p.m.

For more information about Cougar softball, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.badlandsconference.org/public/genie/435/school/13/

For more information about baseball in North Dakota, you find it at

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/softball

.