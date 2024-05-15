Heart River halts Hettinger-Scranton with sweep

May 15—HETTINGER — The Heart River Cougars secured a doubleheader sweep over Hettinger-Scranton with a 16-5, run-rule victory in the opener and outlasted the Nighthawks, 7-6 in the nightcap, sending their hosts to their fifth-straight loss with the Cougars holding off HSHS's comeback challenge in the latter innings. It was the regular-season final for Heart River, but Hettinger-Scranton has a home-doubleheader remaining versus Hazen on Thursday, May 16.

In what was a see-saw affair during the second-half of the twin-bill, Heart River racked-up all 7 of their runs in the second inning after suffering a 1-0 disadvantage in the first frame. While Hettinger-Scranton attempted to claw their way back into the game with 2 runs in the third, another in the fourth and 2 more in the fifth, the Cougars' big-inning proved to be the difference-maker for the visitors on the night.

Junior left-fielder Aidan Herman went a perfect 3-for-3 for the Cougars with 2 stolen-bases, a double, a pair of RBI and a run, while senior first-baseman Jordan Koppinger also was spotless with the stick at 3-of-3 with an RBI. For the Nighthawks, senior left-fielder Tanner Blackwell was the only athlete with a multi-hit night at 2-for-2 with steal, a run and an RBI, but senior first-baseman Oscar Perkins had an RBI double to show for his stat-line in Game 2.

Freshman standout Conner Honeyman took the win for the Cougars while adding a 2-for-3 night at the plate with a run to help his own cause. The relief staff of Evan Walter and eighth-grade phenom Peyton Erickson combined for 9 strikeouts while scattering 7 hits and allowing 5 walks and only 2 earned-runs.

In the run-rule shortened opener, Heart River piled on 8 runs in the final two frames for the win, after scoring 8 more in the opening four innings of work. Junior hurler Brayden Kastrow earned the win on three innings of work with 4 Ks while allowing only 2 walks, 8 hits and 5 earned-runs, but junior mound-standout Mason Kessel came on in relief and fanned 3 while allowing only 2 hits and zero walks while going 2-for-4 at the dish with a stolen-base.

Five Heart River batters had multi-hit games, with Koppinger pacing the visitors in a 4-for-5 performance with a steal, 2 runs and 4 total RBI. Junior third-baseman Luke Obrigewitsch had a solid opener on 3-for-4 production with 3 runs and 2 RBI with a double, and Walter wound up with a 2-for-4 effort that included 4 runs. But Kastrow was an absolute terror for the Cougars in the opener, helping his own cause by driving in 6 runs and crossing the plate twice on a 3-for-5 performance that included a pair of dingers and a double for a game-high 10 total-bases.

Hettinger-Scranton saw multi-hit nights from senior left-fielder Malachi Dilse at 2-for-3 with a double, a run and 2 RBI, while Blackwell went 2-for-3 with a run.

