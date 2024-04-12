Heart River drops both games in twin-bill

Apr. 12—BELFIELD — While these are the early days of the 2024 North Dakota prep baseball season, the schedule hasn't been kind to Heart River just yet, as the Cougars (1-5-1) fell to losses in both games of a Thursday, April 11 doubleheader to Washburn (3-2) at home, 6-3 in the nightcap and 3-0 in the opener. While Heart River were able to knot the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the second inning in Game 2, the Cardinals clipped the Cougars for 3 runs in the top of the third and outlasted the home-team for the sweep.

"Mason had a no-no going into six-and-a-third and he gets stronger as the game moves on," Cougars head coach Kurt Silbernagel said. "It's just kind of been our Achilles heel the last few years that we'll play pretty solid defense, but we'll have a blow-up inning and part of it is — when you're limited in your pitching or you have all of your infielders as your main pitchers — you end up with guys playing out-of-position."

After suffering a 3-run opening frame to Washburn, the Cougars closed the gap with a run in the bottom-half of the inning, as game-one junior starter Mason Kessel and left-fielding classmate Carson Wyant each singled to open the festivities and Kessel ended up at third on the second at-bat. First-baseman Luke Obrigewitsch grounded into a fielder's choice that sent Kessel across the plate, but the Cougars were unable to gain further traction.

But in the bottom of the second, junior second-baseman Evan Walter reached first on an error and right-fielder Aidan Herman walked before Walter reached third on a passed-ball. A line-drive single to center from Brayden Kastrow plated both Walter and Herman to tie the score at 3-3.

But the Cardinals piled up three more runs to open the third frame and never looked back, as the Cougars were unable to take advantage of Washburn errors and/or combine the hits needed to get back into the game.

Kessel went 1-for-3 with a run and Obrigewitsch registered an RBI, while Kastrow was the lone Heart River player with a multi-hit game at 2-for-2 and 2 RBI. Kessel, Herman and Walter all registered stolen bases in the losing-effort.

Despite 9 strikeouts in the opening contest, Kessel's squad was victimized by 6 untimely errors and all 3 runs of the game were unearned. Kessel only gave up 1 walk in the opener and the Cougars were held hitless except for singles by freshman catcher Conner Honeyman and shortstop Kastrow.

Next-up for the Cougars will be a Monday, April 15 home doubleheader versus the Beulah Miners, who currently are 4-3 on the young, 2024 baseball season.

"We've struggled to string hits together," Silbernagel said. "But the difference was defense and the fundamental things; we had a foul-ball drop because we weren't communicating and let a run score because we threw behind the runner ... and, obviously, the first two innings we had four errors."

For more information about prep baseball in North Dakota, please visit the website at

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/baseball

and/or keep reading The Dickinson Press.