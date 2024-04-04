Heart River baseball returns experience into the 2024 season

Apr. 4—BELFIELD, N.D. — A tone is being set in Belfield as the Heart River baseball team prepares for a challenging season in Region 8. The region is consistently competitive from head to toe. Even with powerhouse Shiloh Christian, the Cougars' group of healthy juniors is honing their skills and aiming for a state run.

Despite Heart River finishing at the bottom of the pack last year, they demonstrated their dynamism. They concluded their regular season by sweeping Washburn, the runner-ups in the region tournament, whom they narrowly lost to in said tournament.

They bid farewell to Austin Buckman from last year's team, a player not easily replaced. His ferocity in the batter's box and speed on the base paths were thrilling and motivating for his team, but several players will be looking to step up.

Jordan Koppinger, Heart River's sole senior and an all-region athlete, has served as their cleanup hitter for the past few years. However, he acknowledges that their lineup positioning will be competitive. Koppinger doesn't mind the competition; in fact, he encourages it.

"We're usually more of a defensive team, but this year I feel like we've really balanced out, and I'm excited to see what our bats can do," Koppinger said. "We have what it takes to compete in this region. This year, we have plenty of juniors who can definitely carry their own weight, and I feel like we're experienced but also eager to improve."

Mason Kessel, a returning junior shortstop and starting pitcher, will be a crucial part of the defense and enters the season with a lot of confidence. Kessel believes that the centerpiece of their defense will be their team chemistry, which he says is the highest he has seen. Opponents will need to stay mindful on the base paths, as heads-up plays and quick motions will be expected from the Cougars' fielding team.

"We've grown together in talent and experience, and we lead as one," Kessel said. "We have a lot of juniors and one senior, and we've all played together, so we know each other on a fundamental level."

Luke Obrigewitsch, who played alongside Kessel during the basketball season, kept fit during the offseason and developed leadership qualities. The junior is another of their ace pitchers, working in the weight room during the offseason and completing reps to refine his accuracy from the mound. Seeing the talent coming into the program, Obrigewitsch looks forward to not only this season but also the ones after.

"With our younger guys coming up, we just have a lot of talent out there, whether it's hitting or pitching," Obrigewitsch said. "We're telling the younger guys to listen to the coaches, take the criticism and the feedback without getting down on themselves... I teach them what we already know as older players and teach them the importance of each role."

Motivated by last year's performance, he does what he can to be confident when on the diamond, but he humbly admits that nerves are just part of the game. From tennis ball and towel drills to long toss and batting reps, he ensures he's the player his team will need him to be.

Brayden Kastrow will be another returner from their pitching staff, further solidifying their defensive prowess.

There's something in the air that's giving Koppinger high hopes for the season. Going into the season with a roster stacked with upperclassmen, as well as pitchers, and having a more balanced offense and defense will greatly aid the Cougars as they venture into a new season. They are also a team familiar with adversity, so it will be their persistent mentality that will determine where they fall in the standings come postseason.

"I feel like we've always been a tournament team," Koppinger suggested. "We kind of find our footing during the regular season, but when it's time to get serious, we rely on our experience and we play ball."