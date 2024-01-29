Heart of Midlothian: Yan Dhanda agrees pre-contract deal when Ross County spell ends

Dhanda joined Ross County in June 2022 after being released by Swansea City

Heart of Midlothian have agreed a pre-contract deal with Ross County's Yan Danda - but hope to bring the midfielder to Tynecastle in January.

The 25-year-old Englishman is out of contract at the end of the season and has been tracked by a number of clubs in Scotland and England.

Hearts are keen to bring the playmaker in before the summer, with the January transfer window closing on Wednesday.

Ross County are keen to keep Dhanda as they seek to avoid relegation.

Derek Adams' side are second bottom of the Scottish Premiership and face Livingston, who prop up the table, on Tuesday.

Dhanda came through the youth system at Liverpool and joined the Dingwall club after leaving Swansea City in June 2022.

He played for England Under-16s and Under-17s and has scored eight goals for County in 63 appearances.