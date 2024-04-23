'Heart, mentality and character'

Leeds manager Daniel Farke reacts to Monday's 4-3 win over Middlesbrough: "First of all a good advertisement for Championship football, I think all the supporters have enjoyed the game.

"(It was) a great piece of football from two good sides who really went for it to win this game. To start the game with this unlucky goal, deflected pass that normally wouldn't have been a chance, they scored out of this.

"Middlesbrough played today with freedom because it was more or less their last highlight, they could go for it and had a really good shape, then they are 1-0 up after just a few moments.

"To show such a reaction in the first half to come back to create so many chances, to score fantastic goals, was great for us to have.

"Compliments to Middlesbrough, they showed a fantastic performance, but great mentality from our players to lead 3-2 at half-time.

"We needed to show some steel and resilience in the last minutes to dig in and grind out this important result for us and we did.

"Many compliments for the heart, the mentality and the character of our players today and for their offensive quality."