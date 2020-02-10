Heart issue forces second of three French cycling brothers to retire

Paris (AFP) - French cyclist Jimmy Turgis on Monday announced his retirement due to a heart complaint, just 16 months after his brother Tanguy was forced to stop for the same reason.

"I have a heart condition which gets worse with intense physical effort so it's impossible for me to carry on at the top level," the 28-year-old said.

"At the end of 2019 some tests revealed a heart rhythm disorder. After more extensive tests, the results left no room for doubt," he added in a statement issued by his B&B Hotels team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The same condition led to younger brother Tanguy's retirement at only 19 after becoming the first teenager in over 50 years to finish the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic.

Now 21, Tanguy works as a sports director for the second tier VCP Loudeac.

A third brother, 25-year-old Anthony, rides in the elite level Total-DE team and completed the Tour de France in both 2018 and 2019.