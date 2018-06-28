Heart condition causes Penn State freshman to retire from football

Penn State freshman offensive lineman Nana Asiedu will not play football due to a heart condition. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Nana Asiedu will not play football for Penn State.

The freshman offensive lineman announced Wednesday night that because it was recently discovered he has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic heart condition, he cannot continue his football career. The 6-foot-4, 294-pound Asiedu, who recently arrived on campus, will remain on full scholarship at Penn State and remain with the team in another role.

“It has been determined Nana Asiedu is not able to play football for Penn State University due to medical reasons,” the school said in a statement. “We will honor his scholarship as he pursues his degree from Penn State. While this is difficult news, we are excited to have Nana continue to be a major part of our Penn State football family.”

NCAA rules allow players with medical conditions to remain on scholarship while not counting toward a football program’s allotment of 85 scholarships.

“This is one reason why I chose Penn State because of the security and they’ll never go back on their word,” Asiedu wrote in a message posted on Twitter. “This is truly a curse and a blessing and I just thank God for giving me this opportunity that I will never take for granted.”