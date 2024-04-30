Heart City honors youth bowlers

ELKHART — The Heart City USBC Association held its annual banquet at the Matterhorn Restaurant this past Saturday and inducted new Hall of Fame members and gave out scholarships to young bowlers.

Stephanie Rice, Seth Tucker and Terry Wininger were inducted into the local Hall of Fame and Dave Claxton was honored for Meritorious Service. Claxton is the owner of Country Club Lanes in Elkhart.

The “Stars of Tomorrow” scholarships were given to Concord’s Madison Coquillard and Jimtown’s Kahne Kelley.

The Sportsmanship Award scholarships were given to Jimtown’s Karyssa Ferro and Elkhart’s Colin Albright and Lucas Claxton.

The Bowlers of the Year scholarships were given to Jimtown’s Kasey Kelley and Elkhart’s Kyla Albright.

The Country Club Lanes Youth Bowlers of the Year scholarships were given Bailey Maurer and Cole Dutton (Masters recipients) and to Hailey Randolph and Dominic Ferro (Strikers recipients).

Young bowlers that were presented the Legends scholarships were Concord’s Trista Cave and Warsaw’s Nickolas Ransbottom.