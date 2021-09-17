'Heart of a champion': FSU overcomes Charleston (W.Va.), 30-24, in two overtimes

Sep. 17—FROSTBURG — In minutes, Frostburg State went from jumping for joy on the sideline after a go-ahead touchdown, to watching Tim McCutchen boom a game-tying, conference-record 54-yard field goal as time expired.

After allowing Charleston to go 35 yards in 23 seconds and send it to overtime, it would've been understandable if the Bobcats were deflated.

All it took was a little white lie: DeLane Fitzgerald told his team he'd never lost an overtime game. "That's not completely the truth," he said. "We've lost one."

That, and his assurance that the team most excited to play football would be victorious, avoided an FSU letdown. Frostburg State blocked a field goal in the second OT, and Gavin Lavat scored two touchdowns as the Bobcats overcame Charleston (West Virginia), 30-24, in two overtimes.

"How about the heart of a champion with our kids," Fitzgerald said. "We're not as big as some of the teams in the conference, not as fast, not as strong. We just play so much harder.

"These kids play so hard, represent this university and the town of Frostburg and the state of Maryland. They're proud to be here. That is the one thing that we do day after day. We work harder and play football harder than everybody else in this conference. And it shows.

"We don't win them all, but we win a lot of them."

In a battle of two spotless teams — Frostburg State entered 2-0, Charleston 1-0 — the Bobcats had some added ammunition. The Golden Eagles were picked to finish second in the Mountain East, receiving two first-place votes, one spot ahead of the Bobcats.

Overtime was a fitting destination for two evenly-matched squads. After they traded first OT touchdowns, Lavat ran in FSU's score and Josh Brown tallied Charleston's on the ground, McCutchen was tasked with making another long field goal.

Story continues

His 52-yard try — which would've given him both of the two longest field goals in MEC history, tying him for second with Andy Ellington (Concord), along with his 54-yarder — was blocked by Leonard Scott and Robert Horsey.

Frostburg State didn't leave it up to chance, needing just four plays to punch it into the end zone and win the game, capped by Lavat's three-yard run.

The Bobcats may have only rushed for 95 yards and a 2.1 yards a carry average, but they pounded the ball on the ground 45 times. By the time overtime rolled around, Charleston was worn down.

Facey ran it 16 times for 60 yards, and Lavat had 66 yards on 22 carries. It wasn't pretty, but it didn't have to be.

"If I had the opportunity, I would run it 65 straight times. I should've coached in the '50s and '60s, three yards and a cloud of dust," Fitzgerald said.

"Gavin Lavat and Malcolm Facey are grown men playing tailback. Older guys that are really strong. One squats 500, one squats 600. They're gonna get the best of you. Charleston was tired at the end, and we were just running the football on them."

Late in the fourth quarter, overtime seemed impossible.

Graham Walker connected with Christian Thorton on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone, giving FSU a 17-14 edge with 56 seconds left.

On Charleston's first play of the ensuing series, sophomore linebacker Billie Walker picked off the Golden Eagles' QB Javonte Howard.

Fitzgerald decided to kneel it twice and run on third down, burning all three of Charleston's timeouts, instead of trying to move the chains for a winning first down.

Walker threw a pick on fourth down, Charleston stormed down the field, made the tying field goal and forced overtime in just 23 seconds.

"I messed it up. I mismanaged the clock at the end and the kids saved me," Fitzgerald said.

Frostburg's special teams were a big reason why.

Prior to the overtime block, Malik Morris denied a 43-yard field goal try in the fourth. Meanwhile, FSU kicker Dayne Koontz made a 23-yard field goal in the first, and punter Chris Retzbach averaged 42.4 yards a punt.

"We told the guys all week, we have to block a kick to win," Fitzgerald said. "Our forte over a lot of years now is to block kicks. We've now blocked three kicks in three games. You want to talk about a momentum swing.

"If you block a punt or score on special teams, your chances of winning are 79%. We didn't score on special teams, but we blocked two kicks."

Walker was limping around with a toe injury for much of the second half, but that's when the young QB played his best football. He ended up completing 16 of 32 for 179 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

On FSU's go-ahead drive at the end of regulation, Walker converted two crucial third downs, including his TD to Thorton.

"Graham is a freshman. Graham's going to win a lot of football games as the quarterback at Frostburg," Fitzgerald said. "He's gonna be a really good player."

Walker's top receiving target was Malik Morris, who hauled in six balls for 98 yards and a touchdown. His scoring grab came in the third quarter, when Walker connected with Morris for 19 yards, capping an eight-play, 81-yard series.

The touchdown put the home squad up 10-7, but Charleston had a response.

Facing 3rd-and-15 on the Bobcat 37 late in the third, quarterback Guy Myers stepped up in the pocket and hit Colby Cooper on the run for a 34-yard gain. FSU stuffed a run up the middle and nearly picked off Myers in the end zone on second down. The defense couldn't stop Charleston at the goal line a third time.

The Golden Eagle coaches drew up a clever motion play, moving Marquis McCoy from right to left, and then back right — causing his man to slip, giving McCoy the step he needed — and Myers connected in the flat for the four-yard score.

Charleston led 7-3 at the half, thanks to a seven-yard touchdown run by Tyreik McAllister with 2:26 left in the first quarter.

McAllister finished with 71 yards on 15 carries. He had 46 on nine touches at halftime.

Frostburg State nearly responded in a major way when returner Zae Giles reversed field and took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to the house, but the impressive play was negated by a holding penalty.

The Bobcats' lone first-half score was Koontz's field goal with 8:38 left in the half. Frostburg State put together an impressive, physical 17-play, 82-yard drive, though the series stalled in the red zone.

Walker struggled at times throwing the football before halftime, completing 7 of 13 with an interception with seconds left to Niron Washington.

Charleston held a 152-93 edge in total yards and had three more first downs, 10-7, at the break. The squad finished with a 333-274 edge in yardage and more first downs, 22-21.

Leonard Scott sacked Howard, the Golden Eagles' backup quarterback, during the second quarter. Hauns White also had a sack.

Howard came on when Myers was pulled after some extra-curriculars. The senior QB stood over Bobcats linebacker Justin Houston and flexed after Houston stopped him for a loss, drawing boos and some shoving midway through the second quarter.

Myers returned the following series and played most of the night, before being pulled a second time on Charleston's last drive and in overtime.

Myers completed 14 of 26 passes for 156 yards and one interception. Howard hit his mark on 9 of 14 passes for 89 yards, also throwing one pick. McCoy caught nine passes for 118 yards.

With the victory, Frostburg improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2018.

The Bobcats have a well-deserved three-day weekend to decompress before preparing for Concord University and Dave Walker — who won eight state titles at Martinsburg — next Saturday at 1 p.m.

"I've been 0-3 a couple times, that's no fun," Fitzgerald said. "Our goal is to win the conference, and we've still got some improving to do and things that we need fixed. But we're on our way."

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.