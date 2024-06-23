Heart attack at 25 moved Tavon Rooks from NFL to high school coaching

Even in the triple-digit temperatures of June in Phoenix, Tavon Rooks is excited to be on a football field. It's in a vastly different capacity than what he imagined as a top offensive lineman at Kansas State in 2014.

Now, it's about teaching kids life skills to go along with football skills as Paradise Valley High School's offensive line coach.

Nine years ago during a Monday morning Kansas City Chiefs training camp workout when he was 25, Rooks felt like someone was sitting on his chest. He was left in tears after finding out he had suffered a heart attack.

Coach Tavon Rooks teaches his players at the Paradise Valley High School football field on June 10, 2024.

His football career was over. He had a 1-year-old child at the time, and he had to figure out what to do with his life. The first thing was to return to Arizona where he had a brief stay with the Cardinals to get the medical help he needed.

Now 34, with a new perspective on life, he lets kids know not to limit their goal in football but at the same to have a Plan B.

"I share my story with them," Rooks said. "I tell them what I did right and what I did wrong. Hopefully, I can create a path where these young men are very successful. That's what I hope to create for this newer, younger generation."

Rooks said he had a hard life growing up in Baltimore and trying to avoid pitfalls. He was hardly recruited out of high school at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds. He was going to attend a junior college in Maryland, then move to California to play at College of the Canyons, before going to Texas, to play on scholarship at Navarro, which won the national junior college title while he was there.

He ended up signing with Kansas State, where at 280 pounds, he played in a Fiesta Bowl for coach Bill Snider and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention. But he never figured he'd get drafted.

The New Orleans Saints made him a sixth-round NFL draft pick in 2014. He ended up on their practice squad for most of the season, before the Cardinals signed him to a future contract. Rooks was cut in June, before the 2015 regular season. That led him to the Chiefs, where Andy Reid was the coach and Doug Pederson was the offensive coordinator.

After the heart attack, Rooks' insurance covered his medical expenses, but the Chiefs waived him due to the non-football medical condition.

"I went through a rough patch," Rooks said. "Football was my life. Once that was taken away from me, life changed up. I went in a different direction."

Rooks stayed in the game as a coach. He worked at a high school, and in 2018, he was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Los Angeles Pierce College.

Over a year ago, he wanted to give back in football to high school kids in the Valley. He joined Paradise Valley to assist head coach Greg Davis.

"I just love kids," he said. "It's what my passion has been ever since I retired from the game."

Senior offensive lineman I.B. Haddad said Rooks has been a great help to the team.

"He wanted to play offensive line my junior year and switched me," Haddad said. "I loved it. He's a great coach. He's helped me with my technique.

"He wants to develop as a player and as a human being."

Paradise Valley has a chance to have a dynamic offense in 2024 behind quarterback Charlie LeVinus and receivers Elantae Fleming and Alonzo Gonzales, a transfer from Phoenix Pinnacle.

Davis said that Rooks' knowledge and willingness to share what he's learned in life has been a great addition to the program.

"He's a big-time get for us, because he's done a great job with our guys," Davis said. "We don't have a bunch of athletes. So you have to be real technical and do well with what you got. He does a great job of giving them tools for what they've got."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Paradise Valley assistant coach brings NFL experience