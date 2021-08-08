Hearing on redistricting legal fees continued

Aug. 8—ANDERSON — The hearing to resolve the payment of legal fees to Madison County as a result of the lawsuit filed in 2019 over the new commissioner districts has been continued for the eighth time in less than a year.

Special Judge Mike Casati of the Superior Court of Hamilton County approved the continuance sought by both parties.

"The parties are continuing to work in good faith towards an agreed resolution of the pending fee claim and need additional time to continue their discussions and negotiations," the motion stated.

The hearing had been set for Aug. 11 but is now scheduled for Nov. 2.

The hearing will determine how much Kevin Sipe and Wes Likens have to reimburse the county for the cost of legal fees in the case.

The Madison County Commissioners voted in 2019 to change the district lines based on population.

Sipe and Likens filed a lawsuit challenging the new district lines before the 2020 election for the County Commissioners' North and Middle District seats.

The Indiana Court of Appeals last year stayed the permanent injunction granted by former Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem and ruled the new district lines would be used for the 2020 election.

"Where a temporary injunction is dissolved and not replaced by a permanent injunction, the enjoined party is generally entitled to compensation for the damages it incurred," Casati wrote in an earlier court ruling.

The ruling further states a defendant (Madison County) is entitled to fees and costs when it was determined that injunctive relief was not warranted.

Until January of this year, Madison County was represented by the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.

They contend the county is entitled to $156,759 from Sipe and Likens for the cost of the legal action in January and subsequent appeals.

