'Like hearing from your dad,' Schlossnagle explains the value of Texas A&M's CWS experience

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle looks on prior to the game against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Before the Texas A&M baseball team begins the College World Series this weekend, coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke to the media about the four Aggies who accomplished program history by making their second trip to Omaha, Nebraska.

"It means a lot. The more often you go, the more used to being here that a team is. When you have somebody other than a coach who can talk to you about their experience, whether it be on the field or off," Schlossnagle said Thursday. "Between Prager, Cortez, Rudis and Targac, it's awesome to have that coming from players. It's like hearing from your dad all the time, they hear from me all the time, but it's better when it comes from a player. Hopefully we can continue that to where we always have that kind of experience on our club."

No. 3 Texas A&M (49-13) face SEC rival Florida (34-28) on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'Like hearing from your dad,' Schlossnagle explains the value of Texas A&M's CWS experience