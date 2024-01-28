Hear from UNI head coach Ben Jacobson after the Panthers' loss to Drake basketball
Ben Jacobson breaks down UNI basketball's loss to Drake, highlights the in-state rivalry between the two programs and more in his postgame press conference.
Ben Jacobson breaks down UNI basketball's loss to Drake, highlights the in-state rivalry between the two programs and more in his postgame press conference.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
Paige Bueckers will play Saturday but Olivia Miles will not. For the second consecutive season, injuries have changed the shape of the two teams ahead of their storied rivalry matchup.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard Superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
The Lions are one step from their first Super Bowl appearance.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Which teams are rising and falling just past the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season? Dan Titus rates all 30 squads.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Luis Rubiales was banned from soccer for three years, and he could now face up to a year in prison.
The Wizards are making a change.
Is there a conspiracy to put the Chiefs in the Super Bowl? Or the Ravens? Or both? Maybe so …
Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.