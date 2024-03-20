Hear from Tucker DeVries ahead of Drake basketball's first round matchup with Washington State
Drake basketball's Tucker DeVries looks ahead at the Bulldogs' matchup with Washington State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Drake basketball's Tucker DeVries looks ahead at the Bulldogs' matchup with Washington State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Beyond South Carolina, who will get the No. 1 seeds? Who will get to host? The selection committee has its work cut out for it this week.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Dannen had to hire a new football coach and fired his men's basketball coach in his brief Washington tenure.
Ted Leonsis is on the hunt for a new location to house his Wizard and Capitals' venue.
The 32 team owners have some major decisions to mull over.
Out of that tear-stained team meeting has sprung this year’s most improbable story of March Madness.
Aaron Judge returns on Wednesday after missing the last nine days recovering.
UConn is the favorite, but there are at least eight others who are legit contenders to cut down the nets in April.
Jon Rahm says leaving behind PGA Tour traditions is ‘difficult.’
No one likes talking about busts, but identifying them can help you avoid a problem down the line. Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights some infield draft fades.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
In today's edition: The MLB season is officially underway, Edey headlines AP All-America teams, Alabama star un-transfers, and more.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
A potential inning-ending double-play wound up being a game-changer for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers are off to a great start.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
The East region is tough, starting with the tourney's No. 1 overall seed.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice delivers his first top 50 of this draft cycle, with breakdowns of each prospect's strengths, weaknesses, projections and more.