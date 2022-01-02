Hear what Sean McVay told the Rams after their comeback win vs. Ravens

The Rams had their backs against the wall on Sunday after trailing 10-0 in the first half and going into halftime down 13-7. That was the direct result of Matthew Stafford’s two first-half interceptions, and his third-quarter fumble didn’t help the cause, either.

But the Rams got a great effort from their defense and Stafford led a game-winning drive to give his team a 20-19 lead with less than a minute to play, completing the comeback on the road. Sean McVay raced out onto the field after the win, and in the locker room afterwards, he was fired up – more so than at any other point this season.

“I haven’t used this all year, but if it feels good, gimme a ‘woo’ on three. One, two, three.’ Great job, so proud of you guys man. We talk about the resilience, team effort all the way,” he told his players.

McVay handed out three game balls, giving one to special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, who was coaching “with a heavy heart.” He also recognized Jordan Fuller for his interception before halftime and also praised Odell Beckham Jr. for the two catches he made in the red zone to help the Rams win.

“So many different guys I could recognize on defense. The effort, the last stop, the stop down in the red area to hold them to a field goal. But I thought the play that got the whole momentum of the day going was Jordan Fuller’s interception. And then you talk about a clutch catch when we had to have it. Fourth down-and-5, guy draped all over him, unbelievable catch and then the go-ahead touchdown. Odell.”

Hear McVay’s full locker room speech below.