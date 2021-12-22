Hear what Sean McVay told the Rams after their win over the Seahawks

The Rams extended their winning streak to three games on Tuesday night, beating the Seahawks 20-10 at home to complete the season sweep over Seattle. It was a tough win in a game that was pushed back due to COVID-19, leaving the Rams without three starters.

It was an especially difficult week filled with uncertainty and more than two dozen players landing on the COVID-19 list, but the Rams lept over every hurdle and came away with a massive Week 15 win to improve to 10-4 on the year.

After the game, Sean McVay was proud of the way his players overcame the adversity and still managed to win at home. He handed out two game balls to show appreciation for the work his team did, recognizing Taylor Rapp for his game-sealing interception and Sony Michel for putting up more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

Hear his locker room speech in the clip below.