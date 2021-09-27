Hear what Sean McVay told the Rams in the locker room after win vs. Bucs

The Rams have had a lot to celebrate this season, starting the year 3-0 with wins over the Bears, Colts and Buccaneers. They already look like the team to beat in the NFL, especially after beating Tampa Bay and with the Chiefs faltering early on.

Sunday’s 34-24 victory over the Buccaneers was especially impressive and had Sean McVay fired up – both during the game and afterwards. McVay didn’t go as crazy in the locker room after the win as he did on the field before halftime, but he was still excited about how well his team played against a quality opponent.

Hear what he told the Rams in the locker room during his victory speech.