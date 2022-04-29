Hear Robert Saleh hyped up calling Sauce Gardner as Jets select the CB at No. 4 overall

Yahoo Sports Videos

Sin City’s first-ever NFL Draft brought huge crowds, boo birds, a strong fashion game and high drama as the Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles, and only one quarterback was selected in the first round as the Steelers grabbed Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. In the NBA, Chris Paul made history en route to the Suns advancing to the second round of the Playoffs, while the 76ers and Mavericks both won their respective elimination games to advance. Plus, the Jazz’s loss to the Mavericks added insult to injury to Utah big man Rudy Gobert, who was hurt earlier in the day in the most unique way.