Hear from Norwalk's Luke Brewer after Iowa State football's prospect camp

- Who will emerge as the top coach in the SEC without Nick Saban? | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the SEC's future without the former Alabama head coach. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:21Now PlayingPaused
- Why the NCAA fears athlete employment | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the complexities surrounding the potential employment status of NCAA athletes. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:23Now PlayingPaused
- Matt Brown say College Football '25 gets fan culture rightExtra Points founder Matt Brown joins FNIC to talk about the level of detail EA put into each team's home environment<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/matt-brown-say-college-football-25-gets-fan-culture-right/565933/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Matt Brown say College Football '25 gets fan culture right</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:03Now PlayingPaused
- ‘I'm a football player' — Baun happy playing inside or outside linebackerZack Baun spoke with reporters on Tuesday about his role in the Eagles' defense.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nfl/philadelphia-eagles/eagles-videos/im-a-football-player-baun-happy-playing-inside-or-outside-linebacker/588651/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">‘I'm a football player' — Baun happy playing inside or outside linebacker</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>0:56Now PlayingPaused
- How many QB's are too many? The Falcons say, the limit does not existAtlanta head coach Raheem Morris said the players themselves really feed into instruction and guidance from coaches who have actually played the position, especially at this level. Kelly Price reports from Falcons organized team activities.1:36Now PlayingPaused
Hear from Norwalk's Luke Brewer after Iowa State football's prospect camp
Norwalk tight end Luke Brewer breaks down his performance at Iowa State football's prospect camp, his interactions with coaches and more.